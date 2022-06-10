Transforming boredom into delight at the gallery

Polly is no longer bored but is full of fresh ideas of what to do with her time and finally jumps back into her picture. The book comes complete with illustrated instructions of how to make a kite like the one that the artist depicts. At the end of the book, there is a short biography of McCubbin, as well as scholarly blurbs on each of the paintings discussed in the book. They answer questions that children may ask about the paintings so that the guiding parent can become a well-informed guru that can steer the inquisitive child.