The Canberra Times
Review

Review: In Imagine This! bored children at an art exhibition interact delightfully with the paintings

By Sasha Grishin
June 10 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transforming boredom into delight at the gallery
  • Imagine This! by Anne Gray. Bonamy Press, $20.

Amongst older Australians, Frederick McCubbin (1855-1917) is one of Australia's most popular artists. He is the artist of the Australian colonial narrative - heroic pioneers, children lost in the bush, bush burials, swagmen down of their luck, and the celebration of the beauty of the Australian bush. He is also one of the few artists of his generation who got better as a painter as he got older with a lighter palette and freer compositions emerging in his later work.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.