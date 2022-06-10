Transforming boredom into delight at the gallery

Amongst older Australians, Frederick McCubbin (1855-1917) is one of Australia's most popular artists. He is the artist of the Australian colonial narrative - heroic pioneers, children lost in the bush, bush burials, swagmen down of their luck, and the celebration of the beauty of the Australian bush. He is also one of the few artists of his generation who got better as a painter as he got older with a lighter palette and freer compositions emerging in his later work.
How does one cultivate a new and younger generation of gallery visitors to love and admire McCubbin's paintings? Anne Gray, one of the foremost scholars and curators of 19th century Australian art, has embarked on a series of children's books that combine high-quality reproductions of paintings with cartoon-like characters of children who act in the role of intriguing narrators who investigate the paintings. There is also a snappy and unexpected story that seems to magically tie the world of the children with that which can be seen within the paintings.
Imagine This! has its origins in McCubbin's painting Girl with bird at the King Street bakery (1886) in the collection of the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra. The painting shows in the middle distance a young girl in the courtyard engaged in her knitting, while in the foreground a magpie is busily pecking at the ground. It is quite an early McCubbin and the bakery, located at 165 King Street, Melbourne, is where the artist was born and spent his childhood, and is shown with a high degree of realism.
Gray tells us the girl knitting is called Polly (McCubbin's second sister) and that she is bored. Two children visiting a gallery that is hosting a McCubbin exhibition, called Beau and Ginger, spot the girl in the painting and speak to her. Polly sees her chance to hop out of the painting and to join the other two children in a tour of the show. During the inspection of other McCubbin paintings in the exhibition, the youthful trio discover in paintings fairies at the bottom of the garden, children dressing themselves in fancy costumes for paintings, children flying kites, others looking after chickens, swimming naked in the golden sunlight or playing the piano.
Polly is no longer bored but is full of fresh ideas of what to do with her time and finally jumps back into her picture. The book comes complete with illustrated instructions of how to make a kite like the one that the artist depicts. At the end of the book, there is a short biography of McCubbin, as well as scholarly blurbs on each of the paintings discussed in the book. They answer questions that children may ask about the paintings so that the guiding parent can become a well-informed guru that can steer the inquisitive child.
