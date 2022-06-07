Time to explain the rationale for the airport mask mandate

On the face of it, the dispute between the airport and the government barely affects most Canberrans. Some people fly, and for them, the government's insistence on wearing a mask in the terminal is a minor inconvenience.
But there is a wider aspect.
Advertisement
Firstly, when governments introduce emergency measures, as the ACT government rightly did when the pandemic struck, good citizens obey. They trust the government not to impose unnecessary inconvenience on their lives.
But the quid pro quo is that governments, including the ACT government, relax those restrictions when they are no longer needed. To keep unnecessary laws is to devalue trust in government, and this may devalue the willingness of citizens to accept restrictions in future.
And, secondly, the ACT government makes much of its ability to make laws to suit local needs. When outsiders sneer at the size of the ACT as a jurisdiction, Canberrans rightly retort that we should be able to determine our own future.
And yet, when the airport complains of the continued insistence on mask-wearing in the terminal, the ACT government resorts to "We have to do what the others do", though it doesn't put it in those words.
Rather, the ACT's Chief Minister Andrew Barr says: "The policy is consistent across all airports in Australia, so for the ACT to move ahead of the rest of Australia would beg the question: 'Why is Canberra Airport so different?'"
The reason ought to be obvious: Sydney and Melbourne are big international airports. Canberra has no international flights. It only flies interstate.
Sydney Airport claims that 16.7 million passengers go through its international terminal a year - that's about 45,000 potential carriers of coronavirus a day.
For Canberra, the figure for direct flights in and out of the country is zero, zilch, nada.
The mask mandate was brought in by the federal government at the height of the pandemic, but it was left to the states and territories to decide how to implement it.
Neither the European Union nor the United States mandate the wearing of masks in airport buildings, though airlines have their own rules which insist on inflight mask-wearing. The argument here is not about masks during flights.
Masks are not mandated in nightclubs in Canberra or other crowded venues.
But lawyers have now become involved in the dispute between the government and the airport - and lawyers don't come cheap.
The airport owners are obviously deeply frustrated. The airport was hit hard by the pandemic and its necessary restrictions. At the worst point, passenger numbers dropped to 98 per cent of their pre-pandemic levels.
On top of that, the airport has been very willing to make its facilities available. A vaccination centre opened at a few hours' notice on the airport's Brindabella Business Park.
Its leaders feel that its good citizenship is not being recognised.
The airport argues that under the ACT's Human Rights Act, emergency measures can be introduced only to the extent that any limitations on citizens' behaviour "can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society", as the law puts it.
The ACT government needs to explain why the mask mandate remains justified at the airport but not, for example, at the Jolimont Centre bus interchange.
Advertisement
There may be a good reason. It may be that the mandate should be extended to other enterprises for the sake of consistency.
But we need to be told.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.