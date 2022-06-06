The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Anthony Albanese's got a tough job ahead dealing with jobs

By Zoe Wundenberg
June 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese's campaign promised to prioritise a jobs summit. Now is the time. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Labor prime minister John Curtin released the Full Employment White Paper in 1945, designed to guide the Australian labour market post-World War II, founded on the idea that everyone who wanted employment and was available, should be able to secure work. However, this wasn't just a feel-good social policy after the period of extreme global struggle throughout the first half of the 20th century; it was an economic one with a positive social-spin.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.