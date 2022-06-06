Anthony Albanese's campaign promise to prioritise a jobs summit to inform the first White Paper on Full Employment since Curtin, as a "matter of urgency within Labor's first term", is now on the cards. The summit is likely to happen in September, with the forum focusing on bringing together unions and businesses to discuss how wages can be lifted without an inflationary response, through lifting productivity. While this rings the bell on a return to a more Keynesian inspired economic policy, it's still really all about numbers. "Full employment" can be a misnomer: it's not about talking to the people about how the government can help them find meaningful work, but the positive spin the term inspires is certainly politically useful.