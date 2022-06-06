Trey Mooney couldn't do much better than having a player like Joe Tapine by his side for his NRL debut on Sunday.
Tapine is in electric form of late, with the last five weeks in particular producing superb stats. And that didn't change in Canberra's win over the Roosters on Sunday.
The Kiwi currently leads the NRL in post-contact metres (897m), and ranks fifth in all-run metres (2001m) where fullbacks and wingers make up the top four. His tackle efficiency is a very handy 96.5 per cent, too.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart had high praise for his "wonderful" forwards with Tapine and Josh Papalii the cornerstones.
"Our middle forward pack are being driven and pushed by two of the best front-rowers in the world by Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
Mooney will have to wait to play alongside both those men together, with the rookie's debut courtesy of Papalii being on Origin duties and Corey Horsburgh's promotion vacating a bench role. But Mooney was able to lean on Tapine in his short and sweet introduction to first grade.
"Taps, he's someone I idolised growing up, so just to be able to run outside him and to speak to him in moments in the game, like when you're blowing [for air], it's been awesome," Mooney said.
"It gives me confidence to go out there and do my own thing."
In just 15 minutes, 20-year-old Mooney gave Raiders fans a taste of what to expect in the future. He averaged just over 10 metres per carry and made eight tackles (missing one).
"It was fast, very fast," he said after the game.
"The past few seasons with COVID and everything it's been a shock to the system.
"We didn't play as much footy [in NSW Cup] as I would've hoped to play and I feel like this could have come a lot faster if I had more under my belt, but I'm here now and I'm excited."
Mooney, who has New Zealand heritage on his father's side and Croatian heritage on his mother's side, performed a moving haka with relatives and friends at Canberra Stadium following his debut.
"It's just their way of paying their respects to me and mine to them vice-versa," he said of the emotional post-game moment.
It's unclear when Mooney might get another crack on the field again with Papalii returning from his Origin commitments, and fellow props Horsburgh and Ryan Sutton also in solid form.
He wants to get that chance but until then his team-first attitude will serve him well under Stuart, vowing to help the Raiders any way he can, whether at training or playing games.
"The NRL is an interesting place. You're in one week and you might find yourself doing something else the week after that. But I'll take it as the year comes," Mooney said.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports.
