Former member of the ACT Legislative Assembly Giulia Jones has taken on a new position as chief executive of Painaustralia, a national peak body focused on improving the quality of life of people living with pain.
Mrs Jones formally resigned from the territory's parliament last week after almost nearly a decade as an opposition member.
Advertisement
She said she was honoured to take on the new role and would fight for those who had their quality of life taken away due to the insidious impact of pain.
"In health there are so many ailments that present challenges to people that it may come as a surprise to many to learn that one in five Australians live with long term pain," Mrs Jones said.
"Understanding the pervasive effect pain is having on so many people in our community is difficult to grasp because so many people suffer in silence.
"It is obvious that people suffer physical pain on a wide variety of fronts, but we are only beginning to understand the impact mental pain can have on people, and how we need to address it."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Painaustralia board chairman Duncan Lewis said Mrs Jones, a former shadow health spokeswoman, would provide robust advocacy to people who live with pain.
"Mrs Jones' not only has a deep understanding of the health system but a genuine empathy for people suffering from health-related issues," Mr Lewis said.
"In politics she has earned a reputation as a determined advocate, striving to ensure governments provide the best health systems possible."
The former deputy leader of the Canberra Liberals had been on leave from the Assembly since January, after she stepped down from the deputy role.
Mrs Jones, a mother-of-six, said she hoped to spend more time with her family. However, she did not rule out a future tilt at in the ACT senate last week, as Zed Seselja is almost certain to lose the spot.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.