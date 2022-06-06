The Canberra Times
Giulia Jones named new chief executive of Painaustralia

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
Former MLA Giulia Jones delivering her valedictory speech last week. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Former member of the ACT Legislative Assembly Giulia Jones has taken on a new position as chief executive of Painaustralia, a national peak body focused on improving the quality of life of people living with pain.

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

