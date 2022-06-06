The late Jim Service, property pioneer and Canberra businessman, will be inducted into the Property Council of Australia's hall of fame on Tuesday evening for his decades of work in the sector.
Mr Service, known to some as Mr Canberra, served as the national president of the Building Owners and Managers Association and led its transformation into what is today the Property Council of Australia.
Advertisement
Mr Service passed away in 2021, aged 88.
In 1981, Mr Service launched his business JG Service Pty Ltd, a national property and development consulting company based in Canberra. The Canberra Times' former office in Fyshwick was among his many projects.
During his influential career, Mr Service sat on boards and committees for a long list of organisations. His roles included chair of the Australian Building Codes Board, ACT Board of Health, the National Museum and Actew and president of the ACT and Region Chamber of Commerce.
For his contribution to business and charity organisations, he was named Canberra Citizen of the Year in 2001 and was made an officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2004.
Mr Service will be honoured at a gala event on Tuesday night.
Property Council of Australia chief executive Ken Morrison said Mr Service played a major, positive role in shaping the nation's capital.
"Jim was known as Mr Canberra and he was tremendously influential in the evolution of the nation's capital for more than two decades," he said.
"He also left a legacy across the industry, overseeing the transformation of the Property Council in 1996 with a fresh focus on our industry's role in working with governments to help solve the public policy challenges facing the country."
Mr Service's wife of 66 years Dorothy, along with their children James, Adrian, Robert and Cathy and daughters-in-law Sue and Julie, will attend the ceremony.
"This is an extraordinary honour for dad and the family and we know he would be very humbled to be recognised in this way," James Service said.
"We miss him of course, but his legacy very much lives on in the city we call home - one he would say he played a small role in helping to shape."
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
"Australia is renowned for having one of the world's most transparent and professional property industries, and for this we owe a debt of gratitude to Australia's first property PhD," Mr Morrison said.
"Dr Seek helped create the research base that has proven to be a lasting advantage to this country and then built a global real estate portfolio at GIC, including many iconic assets across Australia."
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.