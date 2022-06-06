The Canberra Times
Sensitive Content

Canberra Health Services says more could be done to support staff who experience traumatic events, following death of Dr Peter Scott

Lucy Bladen
Megan Doherty
By Lucy Bladen, and Megan Doherty
Updated June 6 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 7:30pm
The loss of Dr Peter Scott is being felt in Australia and across the world. Picture: Supplied

The head of Canberra Health Services has conceded the organisation could do more to support staff who experience traumatic events through their work, following the death of Canberra obstetrician Dr Peter Scott.

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

