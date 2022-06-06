From town to country, we must act as one on climate change

And I grew up in Melbourne, so it's a double whammy for me and thousands more who've moved recently, or whose kids have shifted from the regions into a city. And while there's no doubting climate disasters have been the headline in the bush, it's unfair on urban communities to ignore the immense impact of smoke from bushfires, intense heat waves and black mould from unprecedented rain in the very heart of our cities. Hundreds of people died in urban areas as a direct result of these events. We need to acknowledge their loss just as we mourn those who died in the floods and Black Summer.