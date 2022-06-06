The Canberra Times

Dutton denies Morrison allies demoted

By Tess Ikonomou
Updated June 6 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:09am
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says the party has to rebuild after the election loss of key members.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has declared it's time for the Liberal Party to rebuild while rejecting suggestions Scott Morrison's key allies have been sidelined.

