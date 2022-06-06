The Canberra Times

Google ordered to pay $715k to Barilaro

Updated June 6 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:11am
A judge has ordered Google to pay $715,000 damages to former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro.

Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro has been awarded $715,000 in defamation damages from Google for a "vindictive" social media campaign that left him traumatised.

