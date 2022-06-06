Step into QT Canberra's private lounge bar, Cahoots, for a night fit for the capital's biggest whiskey lover.
QT have partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery, to bring Canberra an exclusive masterclass with brand ambassador and bourbon master Gee David.
Advertisement
The event includes five bourbon whiskey tastings, including Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Sazerac Rye, E H Taylor Small Batch and Old Rip Van Winkle, and is accompanied by bar bites created by QT's executive head chef Michael Box.
June 17. QT Canberra. Tickets from qthotels.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.