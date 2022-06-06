The Canberra Times
QT Canberra and Buffalo Trace Distillery team up for whiskey event

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
June 6 2022 - 2:00pm
Buffalo Trace Distillery will host a whiskey night at QT. Picture: Supplied

Step into QT Canberra's private lounge bar, Cahoots, for a night fit for the capital's biggest whiskey lover.

