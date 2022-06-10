The Canberra Times
If we could talk to the cockatoos

Ian Warden
Ian Warden
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
Wild by nature. Picture: Shutterstock

The ACT's political emblems (its members of federal parliament) had barely been decided by the federal election when the ACT's faunal emblems, the gang-gang cockatoos, arrived in force in my garden.

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

