Canberrans should prepare for road closures and delays due to resurfacing works in Bruce and repairs in Molonglo.
Coppins Crossing on John Gorton Drive in Molonglo is expected to undergo maintenance work on Tuesday, which will cause short delays.
There will be lane closures from 9.30am to 4pm as crews repair guard rails on the bridge, Transport Canberra and City Services said.
College Street from Eastern Valley Way to Haydon Drive in Bruce will be closed on Tuesday night.
There will be night works from 7pm to 6am on that road, but buses will be permitted and detours in place.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
