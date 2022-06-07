The Canberra Times
Canberra road closures at Coppins Crossing and College Street, Bruce this Tuesday

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 7 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:00am
Canberrans should prepare for road closures and delays due to resurfacing works in Bruce and repairs in Molonglo.

