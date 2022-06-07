The Canberra Times
ACT COVID-19 update: Health reported two deaths and more than 700 coronavirus cases since last Friday

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:30am
A woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s died with COVID-19 at the weekend. The news came in the latest update from ACT Health - its first in three days, after failing to report due to technical issues.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

