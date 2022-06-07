Times Past: June 8, 1984

Residents of Monash were "incensed" on this day in 1984, after the National Capital Development Commission scrapped plans for a golf course in the suburb.
The NCDC had dropped letters at 60 households around the site to be used for the golf course, advising residents of the plan to instead use the land for 727 housing sites, a school, shops and playing fields.
Advertisement
Mr and Mrs Leigh and Maggie Treleaven were two of many residents outraged by the change, and distributed their own leaflets to inform other residents who were not given letters.
Mrs Trevleaven said they had been "bombarded with phone calls".
"To say that the residents are angry would be an understatement - we are incensed," she said.
"Everybody I have spoken to about this has said that they had bought land or houses in this area because of the promise of the golf course being developed. We are just so angry - we are horrified at what the NCDC is now proposing to do."
The NCDC said the golf course was "no longer considered viable" due to housing demands.
But Mr Trevleaven said residents considered the change to be a serious breach of faith by the NCDC, particularly as the golf course had been used as a selling point by real estate agents in the area.
Mr Trevleaven said a protest would be lodged with the Minister for Territories and Local Government, Mr Uren.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.