Times Past: June 8, 1984

By Isabella Gillespie
June 7 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 8, 1984.

Residents of Monash were "incensed" on this day in 1984, after the National Capital Development Commission scrapped plans for a golf course in the suburb.

