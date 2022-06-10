The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Geocon's 70 Allara Street development could cause traffic and overshadowing issues, residents of Forum building in Civic say

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
June 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forum apartment owners and residents Margaret Cossey and David Martin have major concerns with Geocon's proposed development next door. Picture: James Croucher

Residents of the Forum apartment complex in Civic are urging the National Capital Authority to refuse a proposal by Geocon to build 356 dwellings next door.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.