Residents of the Forum apartment complex in Civic are urging the National Capital Authority to refuse a proposal by Geocon to build 356 dwellings next door.
Overshadowing and increased traffic in the area are some of the main concerns two residents have with the proposed development, which would comprise three buildings at 70 Allara Street in Canberra City.
In January, Geocon outlined plans for the project, located on what was formerly a defence training depot at block 16 section 10.
The developer purchased the 7641-square-metre site, which also fronts London Circuit, from the federal government for $24 million in 2020.
The plans include three buildings varying between seven and nine storeys tall, as well as commercial outlets, communal rooftop gardens and other shared amenities for residents. It would also include 409 car spaces over two levels of basement parking and a mezzanine level.
Following an extended consultation period, Geocon has submitted two works approval applications - one for demolition and the other for the build - to the National Capital Authority, which governs the site.
David Martin and Margaret Cossey both own and reside in apartments at the Forum complex, located next to the development site.
Mr Martin believes overshadowing and loss of privacy would degrade Forum residents' quality of life and would impact the value of their properties.
He said some Forum apartment owners had already decided to sell due to the upcoming works.
"The Geocon building will block western sun ... that will deprive many owners, or many residents, of access to sunlight, particularly during the winter," he said.
"Then there's a loss of privacy associated with it because what's blocking the sun is a building with people living in it and they'll be looking back at [the Forum] building and the distance between the two is at its smallest point 13 metres, which is quite narrow."
The planning report stated the proposed buildings would overshadow a portion of the Forum apartments from 12pm at the winter solstice.
"The overshadowing by the proposed development is considered reasonable considering the siting of the adjacent building," the report stated.
In its community consultation report, Geocon responded to concerns saying "screening devices and the use of landscape elements" would help to minimise overlooking into the Forum apartments.
The developer also stated the ACT Territory Plan stipulates a 12-metre minimum setback, however the two buildings nearest to Forum would have 13- and 16-metre setbacks.
Traffic congestion is another concern for Mr Martin and Ms Cossey, who fear the development would significantly increase the amount of vehicles using the Allara Street driveway that would service both complexes.
Geocon's 70 Allara Street project has around triple the amount of apartments on more than double the land size as Forum, which comprises 117 apartments in a five-storey building.
Ms Cossey is particularly concerned about pedestrian safety, as the driveway meets up with a footbridge, and said increasing pedestrian and vehicle traffic in that area was a "disaster waiting to happen".
Andrew Clark, Geocon's director of design and planning, said while the application is now in the hands of the National Capital Authority, he believes the plans adequately address neighbours' concerns.
"We are set quite a way off the building for a town centre and those minimum setbacks we've got to the Forum residence is extensive," he said.
"To the direct west of the Forum residences there is a large landscaping zone, strategically placed to increase that separation towards their building."
Mr Clark said there are limitations to the site which mean the Allara Street driveway is the only appropriate entry and exit point.
Ultimately, the development would increase Canberra's housing stock and encourage more activity in the city centre, Mr Clark said.
"There's been plenty of talk at the moment in regards to housing affordability and a rental crisis and additional units located anywhere in the city helps to bridge that gap," he said.
Mr Martin and Ms Cossey said they do not oppose a development on the site, however they oppose it in its current state.
In a written submission, Mr Martin urged the National Capital Authority to "exercise its discretion by denying Geocon work approval" or at the very least "require a reduction in the number [of] floors in the proposed buildings, particularly those with a London Circuit frontage."
Subject to works approval, Geocon intends to commence construction later in 2022, which would take just under two years to complete.
The National Capital Authority is seeking public comment on the proposal until June 21.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
