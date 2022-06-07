'Crisis point': Firefighters cover for ambulance due to paramedic shortages

Canberra's pandemic shortage has reached a "crisis point" as fire crews were forced to cover for ACT Ambulance Services on Saturday, the ambulance union has said.
The Canberra Times understands there were only six paramedic crews available, when Fire and Rescue workers covered for ambulance crews.
It is also believed the Fyshwick ambulance station was closed.
Canberra paramedics have been working overtime to meet minimum crewing requirements, Transport Workers Union spokesperson Ben Sweaney said.
"Clearly Saturday night's situation illustrates we are at a crisis point and the government needs to commit to increasing resources across the service," he said.
"Far too often shifts are filled on overtime, often overtime that can't be filled.
"Officers are reporting the service is currently on a knife's edge."
United Firefighters Union secretary Greg McConville said this was the first time something like this had happened because of inadequate ambulance service crewing.
"It is concerning that their crewing levels dropped below an acceptable minimum," he told ABC Radio.
"It seems to me the minimum crewing wasn't able to be met."
Mr McConville said a firefighter had to drive an ambulance after a "rather traumatic" fatal car crash at Black Mountain on Saturday.
"Quite often there are circumstances where because of inadequate crewing a firefighter will [drive an ambulance]," he said.
"We have our own crewing issues as well ... but it raises the question of what's being funded at the frontline of emergency services."
Mr Sweaney said the union had requested an "urgent meeting" with chief officer Anthony Draheim.
"Canberrans can be reassured that they still enjoy the leading pre-hospital care in Australia, however more needs to be done to increase numbers of paramedics and resources across the service."
ACT opposition emergency services spokesperson James Milligan called the situation on the weekend "unacceptable".
"It is unacceptable in this day and age that firefighters should be used to respond to medical emergencies, other than to support the work of their ambulance colleagues," Mr Milligan said.
"I understand that there are two levels of crewing, the minimum level required to respond to the needs of the ACT community, and a relief crew. But on Saturday night, neither were at full complement. Leaving the only option for the fire fighters to respond."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
