The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Accused Old Parliament House arsonist Nicholas Malcolm Reed committed for ACT Supreme Court trial

TV
By Toby Vue
June 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Malcolm Reed walking out of the ACT courts building in February. Picture: Toby Vue

The Victorian man accused of deliberately setting Old Parliament House on fire amid a political protest last December said he appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday because he was "under duress" and that mercenaries would kidnap him if he did not attend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.