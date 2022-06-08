Labor squandering talent by leaving Leigh out

So far, and given that it's early days and Labor is merely warming to the task (no pun intended), Albanese, Bowen and the newly appointed apprentice Minister for Resources, Madeleine King, have announced that under Labor no coal mines will be closed, coal exports will continue until 2050 and the government is open to the development of - wait for it - new coal mines. Hardly surprising, given that coal exports are now a useful little earner at well over $100 billion. Now the taxes from that could do any number of interesting things, including, of course, the purchase of a few more ghost trams to nowhere. Something that we really do need in downtown Canberra. Now that, at least, should get the locals on board. I mean, good grief!