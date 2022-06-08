Labor squandering talent by leaving Leigh out

I am very disappointed that once again the member for Fenner, Dr Andrew Leigh, has become the latest factional casualty of the new Labor government's ministries.
What does a Labor member of the government have to do to prove they are capable of holding a ministry despite being unaligned to a faction in the Labor Party?
I would have thought our new inclusive Prime Minister would have rewarded Dr Leigh for the hard work he did during the pandemic on exposing the JobKeeper rorts, and his hard work on multinational tax and monopoly power policies. It is sad to see that Labor does not always reward merit.
I note that one-term (in opposition) members have been given ministries following factional support, but without the same level of federal experience Dr Leigh brings.
I do not know Dr Leigh, and have never met him. I do not have any association with the Labor Party. I am just an aged pensioner residing in Fenner who feels that the Labor Party is once more not inclusive of all their members of the House of Representatives, whether they are Left, Right or unaligned.
For Ian Warden, the vanquishing of the Morrison government is still cause for rapture ("Regime dreams can come true", Panorama, June 4). But as time passes, the more will the rage of ordinary, intelligent people grow as they reflect in release, if not tranquillity, on the sheer depths of the mismanagement, waste, lies, corruptions, and unfairness that the Morrison government plunged the country into over the past three years.
Imagine the greater depths to which they would have led the country had only a few hundreds more people, in a few electorates, bought the lies, believed the lobby-funded advertising, fallen for the falsehoods, and thereby endorsed the track record of one of our most retrograde, reckless and incompetent governments.
How unjust that there is to be only one promised royal commission - into the travesty of robodebt, and the tragedies and miseries it inflicted. But then again, any independent commissioner and counsel assisting will surely discover therein a microcosm of almost everything the Morrison government stood for and perpetrated.
Who would have thought that the piece of coal Morrison stuck under Albanese's nose in Parliament was actually a well disguised baton, which Labor has now grabbed gleefully with both hands and is running, or indeed sprinting, with it to the nearest till!
So far, and given that it's early days and Labor is merely warming to the task (no pun intended), Albanese, Bowen and the newly appointed apprentice Minister for Resources, Madeleine King, have announced that under Labor no coal mines will be closed, coal exports will continue until 2050 and the government is open to the development of - wait for it - new coal mines. Hardly surprising, given that coal exports are now a useful little earner at well over $100 billion. Now the taxes from that could do any number of interesting things, including, of course, the purchase of a few more ghost trams to nowhere. Something that we really do need in downtown Canberra. Now that, at least, should get the locals on board. I mean, good grief!
Right there, in Stephen Saunders' letter (June 7), are the reasons we will find it hard for a referendum on a republic to get up. He reckons we don't need one as we are fine with a Commonwealth or federation. Oops, Stephen, those three terms are not synonyms, nor are they interchangeable. We could easily style ourselves as the Federal Republic of the Commonwealth of Australia. Wordy, yep, but correct.
Plus, Stephen vents broadly about the royals in a similar manner to that adopted by the Australian Republic Movement (ARM). The ARM seems to think unreconstructed monarchists in Australia, and non-decideds, will support a republic if it bases its campaign on bagging the royal family, especially Charles. Many of us in the ARM think this approach is childish - and say so.
The case for an Australian republic is about a principle, not personalities, and the sooner the ARM and others realise it, the quicker they'll be onto a successful campaign.
Frank McKone sees virtue in Australia having a racist constitution by pandering to the Indigenous Voice manifesto, which would give anyone claiming Aboriginal forebears rights the rest of the nation will lack.
He produces no logical reason why this should occur, but apparently has faith the PM has committed himself to advancing "reconciliation", whatever that may mean.
I would have thought the races are pretty well accepting of each other now and don't need fine-sounding but vague abstractions. Hands up anyone who is irreconciled, and tell us from whom and clearly why.
Terry Werner's sort of "gotcha" attempt (Letters, June 3), criticising my May 29 letter mentioning that electric buses [trackless trams] need expensive strengthened carriageways (in which he compares the electric buses to heavy "A and B-Double" semi trailers which don't) doesn't necessarily make electric buses cheaper than trams.
Unlike intermittent randomly routed A and B-Doubles, frequent heavy electric buses mostly have to run in dedicated lanes which, unless expensively strengthened, will develop troublesome deep tyre grooves in normal road surfaces.
The destructive route, and the NCA's requirement for underground power, both massively expensive, are the key problems with the proposed Civic to Capital Hill section of the proposed Civic to Woden tram.
There is a fundamental disconnect between The Canberra Times salivating over people with serious resort-style-living problems ("Luxe Lawson home could break price records", June 4) and where we would need to be: small, energy-efficient, affordable houses which leave space for vegetation, penetrable ground and a veggie garden.
DV369 is the ACT government's attempt to rein in the current craze for McMansions (houses for commodity, not as a home), but clearly fails to achieve this by exempting greenfield developments subject to "Estate Development Plans".
The result are massive houses (plus gym, plus home theatre, plus games room, plus pool, plus alfresco) hard-covering every square inch of available space. Built, owned, sold and bought by nouveau-riche show-offs.
I am delighted that Dave Richardson of Narrabundah has had a pleasing outcome to his submissions to the ACT government's "Fix My Street" program (Letters, May 30). I live in hope.
In October 2017 I reported to Fix My Street that signage indicating the intersection of Tharwa Drive and Duggan Street, Calwell, was missing. There are two poles about 50 metres before the intersection but no sign. Furthermore, there is no sign at the intersection itself.
After receiving a reply assuring me that a works order had been raised and forwarded to the ACT government's roads maintenance team for action, I thought that was the end of the matter. By June 2019 nothing had been done, so I made another submission to Fix My Street.
I know it is only a minor matter, but after no action in over four and a half years I wrote to minister Chris Steel in April this year. I have yet to receive a reply. However, in an aside to my letter to the minister, I pointed out that the sign for the suburb of Theodore on Tharwa Drive, west of Lawrence Wackett Circuit, was facing the wrong way. I suggested that it be left as it was as it provided me with some amusement. Within a week the sign had been reversed to face the right way. Coincidence? But it does suggest that one day I might get a result, possibly before I see a tram trundling along Tharwa Drive.
I've just received an "object removal direction" from the ACT government to remove the compost cages I use to compost the leaves and grass clippings from my enormous corner nature strip, which is bigger than my block of land.
Apparently I'm not allowed to use unleased territory land to compost leaves and grass that originate entirely from that land (but the residents of the townhouses are allowed to park their cars all over it, apparently).
Rightio then ACT government, where would you like your clippings and leaves?
G. Gillespie (Letters, June 7) endorses thorium reactor technology on the grounds that it is relatively safer than something potentially really dangerous, and that half its radioactive waste product is still present 500 years later. Hardly a compelling recommendation, one feels.
Ian Jannaway notes the government in the UK is giving 400 pounds to families because of fuel prices (Letters, June 7) and asks if our new government is going to match this. Why would any Australian government make payments to UK families?
G. Gillespie (Letters, June 7) advocates small modular thorium reactors. I have two questions: when will factory production of these reactors commence, and what will be the cost per megawatt? Everything I have read on this subject suggest that the answers are "Too late" and "Too expensive".
If it is too early to criticise Albo for predicted (hoped for?) failures, then surely it is too early to praise him for unrealised potential. A casual reader reader might be forgiven for thinking this is the first time a prime minister has been criticised for what may happen.
If Julian Assange released evidence of Russia's atrocities in Ukraine today, the US might have a different attitude to him.
Visiting Civic today for the first time in a couple of years, I was sad to see how shabby the Sydney and Melbourne Buildings have become. I hope to the heavens that their present condition is not going to be used as an excuse for "developers" to pull them down to make way for more high-rises. They should be heritage listed. They are a part of the city's history.
If a week is a long time in politics, two weeks must be an eon. All the slick pre-May 21 promises of good times under Labor have now gone in a puff of reality. Food prices are going up, there will be no real wage rises, interest rates are trending up steeply, gas is in short supply and the price is hiking, and it goes on. If these are good times under Labor, what are bad times?
When talking to grandchildren the other day I used the word "curmudgeon", and they asked what it meant. I struggled to come up with a succinct response, and then had a stroke of genius. I handed over several days' worth of The Canberra Times and told them to read the letters pages. I told them to look out for letters that mentioned scooters, unmown verges, climate change denial, fortnightly rubbish bin collection, renewable energy, and - especially - the tram. I said if they read those, they'll know exactly what the word meant.
Giulia Jones, how can we trust anything you have said, when you're "retiring" from politics to spend more time with your family only to take on a more senior role of CEO of Pain Australia?
I paid 17 per cent interest rates at the hands of Paul Keating before. I suspect history may repeat itself within three years from today.
