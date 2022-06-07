A Canberra bikie boss has pleaded not guilty to a drug trafficking charge laid after anti-gang detectives arrested him at Melbourne Airport last month.
Khaled Khoder's lawyer, Luke Vozella, entered the plea on the Canberra Comanchero commander's behalf in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Advertisement
ACT Policing has accused the 30-year-old Coombs man of trafficking in methylamphetamine between April 2 and May 2.
The allegation stems from intercepted phone calls between Khoder and another alleged drug trafficker, Alexander Douglas Cameron.
Police have said charges are also likely to be laid over the discovery of roughly 700 grams of methylamphetamine, about $40,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition at the unit complex where Khoder lived before his arrest.
Khoder was extradited to the ACT following his interstate apprehension in early May, when police trumpeted his arrest by warning membership of outlaw motorcycle gangs was merely "a ticket to prison".
He was granted bail within hours of Detective Inspector Mark Steel making that comment, and returned to court briefly on Tuesday for his plea to be entered.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker adjourned Khoder's matter for 10 weeks to allow time for a brief of evidence to be prepared, listing his case before the court again on August 16.
Cameron will, meanwhile, appear again on July 7 after the court granted him bail last Thursday.
The Waramanga man had been behind bars on remand for about a month following his arrest on a drug trafficking charge, to which he is yet to enter a plea.
Prosecutor Tahlia Drumgold opposed Cameron's bail application, arguing the 28-year-old was likely to commit crimes if granted conditional liberty.
Ms Drumgold told the court Cameron had a "not insignificant" criminal history, which included breaches of previous suspended sentence orders.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
She said he had been found in Franklin in late April with 40.5 grams of methylamphetamine, so the prosecution case was "not weak".
But Legal Aid lawyer Colleen Duffy told the court there were "certainly issues" about the weight of the drugs, noting it also included packaging.
Ms Duffy also said it would "take some time to produce" a certificate she required from an analytical laboratory before the case could progress.
She ultimately proposed a lengthy list of bail conditions, and said there would be support available to Cameron through a drug rehabilitation program.
Advertisement
Magistrate Jane Campbell, who said it was clear Cameron had battled drug issues "for some time", decided to grant bail.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.