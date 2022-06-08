Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this Queen's Birthday long weekend.
Moby Dick heads to the Canberra Theatre this week ... Lano & Woodley style. If you're hoping for an in-depth examination of Herman Melville's classic book, this is not for you. If you want a show that is packed full of laughs, questions how good the famous first line "Call me Ismael" actually is, and sees the rivalry between Captain Ahab and the whale mirrored by that of Colin Lane and Frank Woodley, then this is for you. Thursday and Friday, 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $64.90 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
It's been more than 10 years since The Jezabels released their award-winning album Prisoner, so the Aussie band is hitting the road to relive it. Prisoner is a panoramic study of tension and emancipation, from the echoing stone cathedral sounds of the title track, to the sun-filled first single, Endless Summer. Saturday, 7.30pm. University of Canberra. Tickets are $79.90 from Moshtix.
Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you! Celebrate Harry Style's latest album, Harry's House with the Canberrans who love it the most. All of the album's songs will be included, inducing the first two singles As It Was and Late Night Talking. But don't worry the entire Styles' catalogue - including from his time with One Direction - as well as music from related artists including Lizzo and Taylor Swift will be on the decks. Don't forget to dress to impress - whether that means wearing merch, costumes or a little black dress. Saturday, 7pm. Kambri. Tickets from $14.86 from Moshtix.
This is your chance to celebrate what kids do best ... having fun. Bring your kids, parents and grandparents to this family day out at the Old Bus Depot Markets. There will be stacks of products that kids love including handcrafted toys, kids' room accessories, artworks and lots of bright and handmade children's clothes. And of course, what's a family day out without delicious treat foods? Sunday, 9.30am. Old Bus Depot Markets. Free event.
You are cordially invited to an event fitting of the Queen's Birthday Long Weekend. The Royal High Tea at Pialligo Estate will see you indulge in a three-tiered selection of refined afternoon delicacies, chocolate perfection pie, macarons and house-baked honey financiers, amongst other sweet treats. There will be a wide assortment of savoury finger sandwiches and (of course), scones with cream and the estate's preserves. There will be a glass of something sparkling on arrival and a selection of teas. Sunday, 11am and 2pm. Pialligo Estate, Glasshouse. Tickets from $69 from thepialligoestate.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in.
