Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you! Celebrate Harry Style's latest album, Harry's House with the Canberrans who love it the most. All of the album's songs will be included, inducing the first two singles As It Was and Late Night Talking. But don't worry the entire Styles' catalogue - including from his time with One Direction - as well as music from related artists including Lizzo and Taylor Swift will be on the decks. Don't forget to dress to impress - whether that means wearing merch, costumes or a little black dress. Saturday, 7pm. Kambri. Tickets from $14.86 from Moshtix.