The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

National Museum of Australia's new exhibition Connection showcases Indigenous artists like Emily Kame Kngwarreye, Albert Namatjira and Tommy Watson

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
June 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sarrita King has always held onto the experience of sitting with some of Australia's great Indigenous artists and watching them paint.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.