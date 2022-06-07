The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Analysis

In plain English, what is CIT paying Patrick Hollingworth, Think Garden for?

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated June 7 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee brandishing a copy of the redacted contract. Picture: Jasper Lindell

It was the $4.99 million question: what does a "complexity and systems thinker" do when he "looks for patterns and weak signals" and "works on reconfiguring organisational dynamics" on a public contract for a vocational education and training institute?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.