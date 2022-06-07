ACT Brumbies players will have an added dose of motivation when they take on the Auckland Blues in Saturday's Super Rugby semi-final.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will name his 36-man squad for the upcoming England Test series on Sunday.
While the Reds and Waratahs will be watching this weekend's semi-finals from the sidelines, Brumbies players will have one last chance to impress Rennie.
Up to 14 Brumbies could feature in the squad, with Noah Lolesio, Nic White and Allan Alaalatoa expected to be named on Sunday.
For those on the fringe, a group including locks Nick Frost and Darcy Swain, Saturday's semi-final at Eden Park marks one last opportunity to make a statement against an All Blacks-laden Blues side.
Veteran prop James Slipper is one name expected to appear in the Wallabies squad, however the 33-year-old said his focus is on ensuring the Brumbies progress to next week's grand final.
"To play for your country is always a privilege," Slipper said. "It's something I haven't really thought about too much.
"I'll try and do a job here at the Brumbies and at the end of the day, team success is better than any individual."
The July Test series against England comes at a pivotal time for the Wallabies.
Eddie Jones and his squad embarrased the Australians when they last visited our shores, claiming a clean sweep in 2016.
Both sides, however, are in a different place this year. The Wallabies appear to be building nicely towards the 2023 World Cup, Rennie assembling a team mixed with youth and experience.
England, meanwhile, have struggled in recent appearances, winning just two of five matches in this year's Six Nations.
Should they lose the three-Test series to their fierce rivals, the pressure on Jones is only set to grow.
One man who is expected to be pivotal for the Wallabies throughout the tour is powerful Brumbies forward Rob Valetini.
The flanker has missed the past four matches with a hamstring injury, the side feeling his absence.
Such a presence up-front is likely to be crucial to help neutralise an English pack that has dominated the Wallabies in the past.
Valetini is expected to return for the Brumbies on Saturday, the match providing a chance to receive crucial playing time before the first Test on July 2.
"He trained 100 per cent at the back of last week," Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher said. "He was 100 per cent in [Tuesday's] session.
"He did all the contact work and he was running flat out, so it's just a matter of getting through [Wednesday's] session, getting reviewed by the appropriate people and then hopefully getting the tick of approval."
Saturday: Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies at Eden Park, 5.05pm
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
