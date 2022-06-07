The Canberra Times
ACT govt to overhaul regulations to boost night businesses

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 7 2022
Labor MLA Tara Cheyne. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government says it wants to make it easier for businesses - like clubs, bars and music venues - to operate as part of Canberra's night-time economy, under a new plan to update the ACT's business regulation scheme.

