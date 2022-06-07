The Canberra Times

Coal power stations needed 'back online'

By Tess Ikonomou
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:05am
Coal-fired power stations need to come back online to help ease the nation's energy crisis, Resources Minister Madeleine King says.

