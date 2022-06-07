Election spells end for old way of politics

Even though Albanese has secured a majority government, it will be slim, and a good rapport with the crossbench will be beneficial. The Senate looks more precarious, with the ALP holding 26 seats but needing 39 to hold the balance of power. To pass any legislation, they will need the support of the Greens, who look likely to secure 12 seats, and climate activist David Pocock, who will likely win a Senate seat. This will require a different style of governing. Gone are the days of the bulldozing and head-kicking of former Liberal prime ministers Morrison and Tony Abbott. Albanese must cultivate leadership traits stereotypically considered "feminine": collaboration, mediation, communication, and negotiation, notably embodied by former Labor prime minister Julia Gillard and New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern. This will not only foster a less combative, adversarial, and hyper-masculine arena, but is also just good governance. After all, Gillard's minority government was the most productive in Australia's history. And Albo - who, as Leader of the House in the Gillard era, was a key coalition-builder and a solid negotiator - is certainly up to the job.