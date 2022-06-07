Australia and China both carry baggage with them when they seek to influence countries in the Pacific region. Australia has not been seen to be genuine in its support for the efforts of the PICs to combat the effects of climate change as it has not ordered its own house due to the past climate wars. China is seen to be trying to buy strategic influence through initiatives such as its Belt and Road plan. As the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter China is seen by many as the source of the existential threat to the PICs. Australia is seen as providing the fossil fuels that create this real climate crisis of rising sea levels and temperatures and extreme weather events in the Pacific.