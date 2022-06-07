The man accused of raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins will stand trial from June 27 after his new solicitor briefed a Canberra barrister to represent him.
Queensland man Bruce Lehrmann's trial was due to begin this week, but it was delayed after his previous lawyers withdrew from the case because of what were dubbed "reasons behind anyone's control".
Advertisement
Solicitor Kamy Saeedi was subsequently instructed to act for Lehrmann, telling the ACT Supreme Court last week he was still confident of a June start date.
Mr Saeedi has briefed barrister Steven Whybrow, who appeared in court with other counsel, including Katrina Musgrove, on Wednesday.
Mr Whybrow applied for a June 27 start to the trial, saying he had "a lot" of material to get across after coming into the matter late.
He also indicated he had to issue some subpoenas.
Chief Justice Lucy McCallum agreed to fix the trial for a June 27 start, noting ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC believed it would take four weeks at the most.
Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent, denying allegations he raped Ms Higgins at Parliament House in March 2019.
The alleged rape is said to have occurred in the office of Linda Reynolds when the pair worked for the Morrison government minister.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.