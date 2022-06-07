The Canberra Times
Steven Whybrow to act for Bruce Lehrmann in trial over alleged rape of Brittany Higgins

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:30pm
Brittany Higgins, left, alleges she was raped by Bruce Lehrmann, right, at Parliament House. Pictures: Karleen Minney, Supplied

The man accused of raping former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins will stand trial from June 27 after his new solicitor briefed a Canberra barrister to represent him.

