Well, are you feeling all shook up?
Canberra couple Ann Poole and Rohan Samara - who famously became engaged at the Burns Club in Kambah when Ann thought she'd won the seafood raffle - tied the knot at the Little Neon Chapel in Las Vegas on the weekend. And, yes, Elvis was the celebrant.
Advertisement
Rohan engineered the whole surprise engagement and the wedding in Las Vegas. He used the ruse of them attending a poker competition - something they both love - to ensure Ann had no idea that she would be really attending her honeymoon.
And so they made it official on Sunday, Elvis sealing the deal on their hunk a, hunk a burning love.
Their genuine respect and affection for each other was evident, even in the colourful surroundings.
"It was such an awesome day. Elvis was so genuine and a gentleman," Ann said.
"We got married at the Little Neon Chapel on the old Fremont Street. We had about 12 poker friends, Roh's sister who came from Geneva and an old mate of Roh's since he was about four years old attended the wedding.
"It was a very zany and crazy wedding. Wouldn't have changed it for anything else. We just loved it. Lots of laughs and tears of happiness."
Rohan, assistant director of security operations at the Canberra Hospital, and Ann, the finance officer at Forrest Primary School, met more than 12 years ago at the Burns Club, where they have also made firm friendships and where Rohan is a director.
"We decided on Elvis at the last minute the afternoon before as we saw a wedding with him and it looked like a lot of fun," Rohan said.
"There was so much laughter, tears and love all wrapped up into one. I love even though we have been together for 12 years, it feels like it's taken the relationship to the next level. The day was everything hoped for and more."
Ann said married life was great.
"Married life is bliss. Pretty much the same it has been for 12 years," she said.
And the couple has been enjoying their break in the sun away from the wintery conditions of Canberra.
"Simon Watts who runs the National Poker League and has been running trips to Vegas for the last 30 years, took us to the original, old-school Vegas casinos and bars for a progressive wedding reception, to places that most tourists don't see which was great," Rohan said.
Advertisement
Congratulations to you both!
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.