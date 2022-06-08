The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dean Lewis announces Canberra show as part of Sad Boi Winter Summer Australian tour

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
June 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Lewis will bring his Australian tour to Canberra later this year. Picture: Supplied

It's an interesting relationship that Dean Lewis has with break up songs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.