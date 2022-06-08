It's an interesting relationship that Dean Lewis has with break up songs.
The Australian singer has made a career out of heartbreak anthems and yet, he can't help but smile when he's on stage singing them to (and along with) a crowd of fans.
"It was so funny, at one of the shows, one of my in-ears broke and I had to take my left ear out and I couldn't believe how loud they were singing. I swear I was smiling the entire show," Lewis says.
"When you're hearing people sing back to you, it sounds cliché, but especially after two-and-a-half years off wondering if it's all over, it's so cool. I think I'm appreciating it more this time around."
Talking from a hotel room in Lincoln, Nebraska (of all places), the singer is midway through his American tour and ready to announce his return to Australia with the Sad Boi Winter Summer tour. And just to add another season into the mix, it's a tour that will bring him to Canberra in the spring on November 22.
It's been a few years since Lewis has played in Australia, but he's hardly out of practice when it comes to playing live.
The Sydneysider's debut album A Place We Knew gained attention across the world. And weirdly enough, his biggest fan base is in Denmark.
While his American tour is seeing Lewis play to crowds of 1000 or more, in September he is playing back to back shows in Copenhagen in a small arena. When tickets were released, he sold 10,000 of them in two days.
"I'm huge in Denmark. It's insane, and it started randomly," Lewis says.
"This guy, Tobias Dahlfelt, he covered my song when he was on X Factor in Denmark. And X Factor, you might think it would be just like in Australia, but it's a very big show in Denmark, everybody watches it. So after that, Half a Man, my song that he covered, went crazy in Denmark.
"I never thought I would be doing anything outside of Australia. It's so rare. And right now, I'm touring America, and I'm playing to 1200 people in New York City, and I know it's not Ed Sheeran levels but to me, that's insane.
"Last night, I played to 1000 people in Minneapolis. How do people in Minneapolis know who I am?"
His Australian tour will see Lewis bring out his hits from his debut album including Waves and Be Alright, but it will also be the first time the singer will perform his upcoming second album, with his latest single Hurtless giving just a taste of what's to come.
"When you've only got one album out, you always have to play a couple of songs that are maybe the real deep cuts on the album," Lewis says.
"I know there are some fans that love them, but it's always really fun when you get to like the singles at a show ... and then you get to play a song that's not as well known, you feel it.
"But with this new album, I wanted to define myself a little bit by figuring out what I'm good at. And so if people like my first album, if they like Be Alright, if they like Waves, I think they'll like this next one, as you can hear from Hurtless. I'm just really proud of it."
Dean Lewis will be at Canberra Theatre on November 22. Tickets go on sale on June 20 at 10am. canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
