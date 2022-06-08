Times Past: June 9, 1988

On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on a particularly unfair parking fine.
Mr Bill Graham had arrived to work in Manuka the previous day at the same time he always did, before 8am. He parked in the same spot he always parked, on Murray Crescent.
But shortly after 8am, he saw something he had never seen before.
Drivers from the ACT Administration arrived and painted the kerb next to Mr Graham's car red.
Then Mr Graham sat and watched as parking inspectors arrived and booked his car.
"If it was in Keystone Cops you wouldn't believe it," he said. "Right on cue along come the parking inspectors and book the car."
Mr Graham made a bet with himself he would be booked before lunchtime when he saw the kerb being painted red.
"There are even spots of red paint on the tyres to prove I was parked there when they painted the kerb," he said. "It's almost beyond belief."
The fine was not one Mr Graham would be paying for, and the registrar of motor vehicles, Mrs Cathy Parson, was in support of this. She said that as long as the kerb had been newly painted red and was not simply being given a touch up, Mr Graham would not have to pay the fine.
Mr Graham insisted that the kerb he parked his car next to everyday had been white until it was painted over.
