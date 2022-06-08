A driver sped away from police on the wrong side of the road despite having three punctured tyres, ACT Policing says.
A 33-year-old Greenway man has been arrested over the incident and accused of failing to stop.
Advertisement
Police said they first saw him driving a red Holden Commodore recklessly in Theodore about 7.45pm.
When ACT Road Policing officers directed him to stop, the man allegedly sped through Tuggeranong, travelling at up to 165km/h and crossing the NSW border.
A short time later, police said the car was seen driving southbound on the Monaro Highway towards Tuggeranong.
MORE COURTS AND CRIME:
Despite three of the car's tyres being punctured by police stop sticks, the driver continued to flee, crossing to the wrong side of the carriageway on Tharwa Drive.
The Commodore eventually came to a stop on Tom Roberts Avenue in Conder, where two people tried to run away.
The driver was to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning charged with driving while disqualified, drug driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, use of an unregistered vehicle, use of an uninsured motor vehicle, using a not properly issued numberplate, and breach of parole.
Police are urging anyone who captured dash-cam footage of the red Holden Commodore being driven recklessly in the area between 7.30pm and 8.20pm to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.