Outlandish costs beg hard questions of CIT leadership

By Letters to the Editor
June 9 2022 - 7:30pm
The CIT's contracting of a consultant at a cost of $8.5million has drawn heavy criticism. Picture: Graham Tidy

A rough back-of-the-envelope calculation on CIT's executive mentorship scheme costs $4800 per day for the past five years. That's quite a lot of mentorship spatially and thermally in a education provider, which begs the question: weren't the executive recruited to their positions meeting or exceeding certain criteria?

