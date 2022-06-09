Outlandish costs beg hard questions of CIT leadership

LNP governments are not the only ones that have shown myopic tendencies. What did the Hawke/Keating Labor governments do during their lengthy tenure, followed by the Rudd/Gillard/Rudd governments? The global price rise shocks are primarily due to the war in Ukraine, and trying to pin the blame on the incoming Labor government is utter nonsense, just as it was for the ALP in opposition blaming the LNP for the rising petrol prices.

