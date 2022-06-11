Braydon is giving me a sneak peek of what visitors will discover in just a few weeks' time. With the help of a guide, they'll be able to see the stone traps and channels that the Gunditjmara made to catch the short-finned eels (known as kooyang), the smoking trees where the kooyang were prepared for eating or trade, and the stone huts where people lived near their aquaculture sites. There are also weirs and dams where the kooyang were held until it was time to catch them. And all of this, these simple but sophisticated constructions, is at least 6600 years old.