A flower that lives up to the legend

Hyacinths come in shades of pink, red, blue, yellow, coral, or white. The wild ones are a bright reddish purple, and much smaller than the modern cultivars. If you are growing yours in a pot or in the garden, feed the leaves with a slow release fertiliser as soon as the plants have finished blooming, and do not overwater, or the bulbs may rot. Ours definitely are never overwatered - they are in spot that doesn't get watered at all, except by the rain. They have never been fed either, but have survived and (mostly) bloomed anyway. Nor have they been munched by possums, wallabies or wombats, which in our garden is a triumph.