The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Opinion

What's on the table for defeated Liberals?

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
June 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg could well be opposition leader now ... had he not been defeated in Kooyong. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Life is beginning again in opposition for the defeated Liberals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.