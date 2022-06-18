Monique Adamczak once thought she'd never play tennis again. Now she's set to play doubles at Wimbledon for the first time since 2019, and believes without a move to Canberra it would never have happened.
"I don't think I could have done this without moving here," Adamczak, who has called the capital home since 2020, said.
"Canberra really was a catalyst - from the people to the small businesses, Tennis ACT, to the clubs.
"I would never have been able to have this journey in Sydney. It's been an amazing community. I've had people reach out to me here and really get behind me."
Adamczak hit a turning point in her career after the Australian Open in 2020. She injured her foot in the tournament but kept playing in the months that followed, hoping it would improve. It didn't and by March she could barley walk.
"The bone started to deteriorate and die," she said.
"So it actually started to drop due to bone necrosis. I couldn't walk without pain."
Adamczak had a long tennis career in singles and doubles that began in 1998 when she turned pro, and maybe the time had come to stop touring. But it was worse than that. She was worried she wouldn't be able to have any future on the court, in any capacity.
"I started to ask if I was going to be even able to coach," she said. "I went through a really tough period there.
"For a long time I was like, 'Well, I'm done with tennis'."
It was around June last year that Adamczak worked out a treatment to finally heal her injured toe. She'd had numerous cortisone injections and doctors suggested surgery may help. After four knee surgeries in her career, she was hesitant to go under the knife again.
"They said it potentially might not work too, so I tried something I've never done before - I did fasting," she said. "I'd heard about it for reducing inflammation in your body. It's extreme and it's a really hard mental process, but my foot healed."
A move out of Sydney to the ACT helped her reset to "get a fresh start".
By August 2021 she contemplated a comeback to the sport she'd dedicated her life to mastering and competing professionally again.
"After that first hit I saw for myself that tennis would be in my future," Adamczak said.
"I got back involved in tennis and I thought with everything that I've been through if I can come back and play again it'd be great not just for me, but for others as a great inspiration.
"It would prove that you can go through some really tough times, you can ask for help, and you can find a way to enjoy and find passion in life and in the things that you love again. It's not the end of the world."
At the 2022 Australian Open alongside China's Han Xinyun, Adamczak reached the second round, losing to eventual women's double champions Barbora Krejkov and Kateina Siniakov.
"Playing in that tournament was huge for me. That was the first step and we did quite well," she said.
Now her attention is turned to Wimbledon, playing on the hallowed All England Club lawns and eyeing victory on her favourite surface. At 39, it might even be the place where she calls time on her playing career.
"I'm considering it may well be my last [tournament] - I'm not sure," Adamczak said.
"I'm going in there to give my best and if it might potentially be my last then I'm actually going in there to give my very, very best effort.
"I've always had a love of the grass, this one is the highlight and I hope to do really well."
Adamczak's best women's doubles result at Wimbledon is a second round exit in 2017 and she's hoping to go further when the tournament begins on June 27.
"The draw will be a little bit weaker than it has been in previous years because certain players can't play, so it's an opportunity and I am looking forward to doing well there," she said.
"The goal I have in mind is to go deep in the draw."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
