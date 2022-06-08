The Canberra Times
Person dies from house fire on Duggan Street in Calwell

By Lanie Tindale
Updated June 8 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:16am
A person has died from a fire at a house on Duggan Street on Tuesday night, police said.

