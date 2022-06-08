A person has died from a fire at a house on Duggan Street on Tuesday night, police said.
The gender, age and identity of the person who died is unknown and suspicious circumstances have not been ruled out.
"About 10pm last night, ACT Policing and ACT Fire & Rescue received reports of a house fire with a possible person inside," they said in a statement.
"Despite efforts of neighbours, police officers and ACT Fire & Rescue firefighters, the person was unable to be saved.
"The cause of the fire is currently being investigated. A report is being prepared for the coroner."
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
