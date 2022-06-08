Mr Moose's White Party is back Saturday

It's been described as Canberra's biggest and best white party.
And it's back after three long years.
Mr Moose's White Party is on at the Mooseheads nightclub Saturday, starting at 9pm. Finishing at 5am.
The Canberra icon is again flicking on the UV lights for a once-a-year experience.
So grab a white suit, a toga, a polar bear outfit, whatever, so long as it is white.
Anyone in white gets discounted entry and a chance to win some prizes.
It's probably going to snow anyway, so you'll fit right in.
