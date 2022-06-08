The Murrumbateman Village Market is on this Saturday from 9am to 1pm.
Located under the oak trees at the Murrumbateman Recreation Grounds, just off the Barton Highway, the markets include food, plants, coffee, fresh produce, crafts, clothes, wine and live music performances.
The markets support the local Scouts, with part of the stall fees going to the group for their projects.
Enjoy a trip to the country just north of the nation's capital.
