It tells the story of introverted Leo (Mark Leonard Winter), a steelworker at his small town's local plant. He is bereft when his wife abandons him without explanation, leaving him to care for their two young children. He struggles to cope and when an Italian colleague suggests that his sister, Maria (Silvia Colloca), act as surrogate homemaker, Leo reluctantly accepts. But can Maria's presence fill the void? And can both she, a woman in a new country, and he, a devastated man, cope with their new situations?

