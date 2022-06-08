Little Tornadoes' director, Aaron Wilson, says he is "very excited about meeting Canberra audiences on Friday at stop number 29 on my whirlwind Q&A Tour across Australia".
Set in 1971, the independent Australian film, co-written by Christos Tsiolkas (The Slap),was shot in the Murray River world where Wilson was raised.
It tells the story of introverted Leo (Mark Leonard Winter), a steelworker at his small town's local plant. He is bereft when his wife abandons him without explanation, leaving him to care for their two young children. He struggles to cope and when an Italian colleague suggests that his sister, Maria (Silvia Colloca), act as surrogate homemaker, Leo reluctantly accepts. But can Maria's presence fill the void? And can both she, a woman in a new country, and he, a devastated man, cope with their new situations?
The film is Wilson's follow-up to his 2013 debut feature Canopy. Little Tornadoes had its premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August 2021.
Wilson is touring with it and conducting Q&A sessions after each screening.
Little Tornadoes (M, 2021, 90 minutes) has a Q&A screening on Friday June 10 at 6pm at the Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive. See: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
