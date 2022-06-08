'It's the last part of the old township': Former post office in Eurobodalla up for sale

No. 12-18 Waincourt Road looks just like a picturesque rural property, but the former post office has been etched into the history of the Eurobodalla Shire.
Built in 1885, the residence - affectionately known as Waincourt - was originally a central location in the old township of Eurobodalla, surrounded by pubs, other houses and general stores.
Now, Waincourt belongs to Vanessa Howard, her four horses and cattle.
"We've owned [the property] for three-and-a-half years, but the previous owners were there for 40," she said.
"The people who owned it before that were pretty much the owners that built it."
Keeping the majority of the house as it was, the only change to the historical property that Ms Howard has made was extending the back end and renovating the kitchen.
Despite many years between the property's use as a post office and now, Ms Howard said the front of the house still had "little boxes where the postie used to come and collect the post".
"It was the first post office in Eurobodalla, [which] was basically the founding area of the whole Eurobodalla Shire," she said.
"After the floods came, they decided to move the whole township closer to the highway and away from the coast.
"So, this is where [Eurobodalla] first was established, and they've got it in Bodalla now."
Opportunity for an Airbnb is also available thanks to the additional two-bedroom residence/studio on the property.
Waincourt is also suitable for housing animals, thanks to its lush gardens surrounded by jaw-dropping views, two stables, water troughs, sheds, a round yard and tack room.
But there are endless opportunities at Waincourt, Ms Howard said.
"The main feature [of the home] is the two stables and tack room," she said.
"But people that want to get out of the city, people with kids - as there is a bus stop just around the corner - may also be interested.
"[For anyone] into motorbike riding, you can ride out the back of the forest as well. It's only eight kilometres away from Bodalla."
Selling agent John Murray of Whale Coast Realty also said the property had attracted many different types of buyers.
"It's been popular with people looking for a little bit of space," he said.
"This property appeals to a lot of different people who are looking to do a bit of lifestyle living, as well as farmers who are coming from bigger spaces and are looking to downsize with some of their favourite animals.
"There are some Sydneysiders looking at it in the sense that it's a bit of land. That expansiveness definitely appeals to people."
