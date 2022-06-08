The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Mugga Lane Solar Park likely to change hands following creditors vote

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
June 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vote to decide the future of Mugga Lane Solar Park will take place on Thursday with the project expected to be up for sale in coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.