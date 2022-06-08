The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

CIT chief executive Leanne Cover's mentoring with consultant Patrick Hollingworth worth more than her annual salary

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CIT chief executive Leanne Cover, left, and consultant Patrick Hollingworth, inset. Pictures: Sitthixay Ditthavong, Twitter
The Canberra Institute of Technology, which has paid a $852,500 invoice to cover "CEO mentoring". Picture: Graham Tidy

The Canberra Institute of Technology paid a mentoring invoice for its chief executive officer more than two and a half times larger than her annual salary.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.