Was I sad Kelly McGillis was not in this one? Kind of. Let's face it, Maverick and Charlie were never going to last. I was always surprised no one had an issue with the fact she was his teacher, as such, in the original. A relationship built on a one-off connection. "I have to warn you, I've heard relationships based on intense experiences never work," someone said. (Hang on, that's a quote from Speed, with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, another film which exhilarated me in 1994, but you get my point.) McGillis has been quoted as saying, "I'm old and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about." I hear you, Charlie.