An ominous undercurrent in the Pacific region has caught the eye of the European Union, which is now looking to strengthen relations with Australia's island nation neighbours.
The war in Ukraine, an ongoing pandemic and struggling global supply chains are all factors affecting the series of small nations spread across the Pacific Ocean's southern reaches.
Advertisement
But tensions in the region between emerging and established powers have heightened concerns in recent years.
Sujiro Seam, the ambassador of the European Union's delegation to the Pacific, knows this first-hand, visiting Canberra this week from his usual sunny base in Fiji's capital, Suva.
The European Union might be on the opposite side of the globe geographically, but Mr Seam says future concerns have meant looking for like-minded partners beyond the continent's traditional borders.
"With the war in Ukraine, now the European Union has a more geopolitical and more geostrategic ambition," he says.
"It's quite clear the way we're responding to that war, as it is a global crisis. We have to address it in all corners of the world."
Pacific Island nations have been the centre of attention in Australia for much of the year, with reports emerging from Solomon Islands that it had signed a security deal with China.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited a host of Pacific nations in early June in an effort to strengthen China's ties and influence over the region following the security pact.
Mr Seam says the European bloc of nations is "not oblivious" to what's going on, but isn't seeking to confront anyone in the region either.
"Whenever there is a tension in the region, we approach Australia to coordinate our position or to exchange on our positions," he says.
"China is at the same time a strategic partner, but also a systemic rival. We don't share the same values. We don't share the same vision of the world. We don't share the same approach to the multilateral system.
"So when countries switch allegiances, for example, moving from Taiwan to China, our role is also to draw their attention to the full assessment of all the consequences from any offer they receive from China."
READ MORE:
But like Australia, the EU is keen to avoid exerting its influence and power too strongly over sovereign nations, acknowledging the colonial histories of many of its member states.
Mr Seam says its focus instead is on assisting Pacific nations with its top priorities, including climate change resilience and adaptation, providing renewable energy transition support and securing supply chains for food and other crucial goods.
"It's a free world ... these countries can choose their partners. We cannot force them to partner with Australia," he says.
"What we have to do is to make sure that our offer is better for them than others'.
Advertisement
"We have to recognise what their priorities are. And we have to recognise what their needs are, and then do our utmost to meet those needs and priorities."
The recently elected Albanese government has revealed it hopes to put in a bid to host an upcoming Climate Change Conference in partnership with Pacific nations.
In the days following the election, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong proposed to co-host the summit with Australia's neighbours and said she looked forward to "further discussions in the region about this idea".
Mr Seam says the idea of a potential partnership is promising.
"I don't think there is anywhere in the Pacific Island countries where you can host that many people," he says.
Advertisement
"But if Australia wants to put its hand up, it's up to them."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.