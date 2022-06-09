Nic White remembers the day well.
May 24, 2013.
A cold, wet and miserable night in Auckland.
The sort of conditions New Zealand teams normally thrive in, but on this ocassion it was the Brumbies who celebrated a 20-13 victory at Eden Park.
It's the last time the side has tasted success at the stadium.
Since then, the Brumbies have lost three matches at Eden Park, including a 38-10 defeat last year.
It's an unenviable record, enough for some to completely write the Australian side off before they even left for Auckland on Wednesday for Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific semi-final.
But that, according to White, is exactly where the Brumbies like to be.
"It's going to be tough," White said. "It'll be us as a core little group against everyone over there, backs against the wall.
"You dream of these moments. Going over to a place where you're written off, away from home. If you go over and get the job done, it's something people will talk about for a long, long time.
"If that doesn't drive you, I don't know what does."
While Eden Park has been a graveyard for the Wallabies and Australian Super Rugby teams, the Brumbies have spent the week removing the aura the stadium holds.
It's a strategy the side used throughout the 2013 finals when they were forced to travel to Pretoria to face the Bulls with a spot in the grand final on the line.
It's a match few gave the Brumbies a chance, many viewing the challenge of winning at Loftus Versfeld as an impossible task.
The side pulled through at the death to book a date with the Chiefs one week later.
The Chiefs, of course, will face the Crusaders in Friday night's first semi-final.
While White and Scott Sio are the only players remaining from the 2013 squad, the halfback can see similarities in the mindset heading into a hostile environment.
"It's similar, I've linked it to that (match)," White said. "We went over to play the Bulls and no one thought we were a chance. Back then we knew how hard it was going to be and it took to the 82nd, 83rd minute and it might be the same this weekend.
"We'll go over, throw the kitchen sink at them, they'll throw it back. It will be a game won around the collision area. We'll throw our bodies on the line and see what happens.
"At the end of the day, it's a field with goal posts and 15 blokes we've got to play. It's pretty simple, go over there, play well and if we play well we give ourselves a chance. That's all we need, a chance."
Also present throughout the 2013 path to the grand final, which the Brumbies lost 27-22, was assistant coach Laurie Fisher.
While Jake White was the man in charge, Fisher played a crucial role in plotting both the victory at Eden Park and the side's overall success.
Fisher can see the similarities between the 2013 team and the current iteration, but in many ways, he feels this squad is better prepared for the challenge that awaits.
"That was a really young side in 2013," Fisher said. "It's a more mature side now. We've got guys who have been around, played a bit of Test footy, so there's a good maturity about what we do.
"When you're under the pump, there's not as much panic. There's some calm heads out there, there's an understanding about what needs to be done to get back into games."
Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies - Saturday at Eden Park, 5.05pm
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (C), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Pete Samu, 8. Rob Valetini, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Ollie Sapsford, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Jahrome Brown, 22. Ryan Lonergan 23. Hudson Creighton.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
