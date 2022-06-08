The Canberra Times

PM announces first rocket launches from NT space station

By Sarah Matthews
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke alongside Science and Industry Minister Ed Husic and Chief Minister Natasha Fyles. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stopped at Darwin on his way home from Indonesia to announce the first ever rocket launches from the Arnhem Space Centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.